(WFRV) – They say necessity is the mother of invention, so mom Jessica Ullmer decided to sell a solution for everyone who hates to scrub pans.
She visited Local 5 Live with a look at her silicone baking pan dividers, Glory Goods.
Welcome ⭐️ Silicone Baking Pan Dividers!
⭐️ Multi- functional
⭐️ BPA FREE
⭐️ Easy to store
⭐️ Durable
⭐️ Easy to clean!
5 Pcs Silicone Sheet Pan Divider, Easy To Clean Nonstick Pan Set for Cooking | Silicone Baking Pans for Oven and Air Fryer | Baking Pans Set for Kitchen |BPA Free Silicone Baking Pan Organizer
Learn more and start shopping at glorygoodswi.com.