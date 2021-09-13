GloWild and Brew at the Zoo this weekend at New Zoo

(WFRV) – There’s some fun new events happening at the New Zoo that your family can experience and they’re happening this month.

Kristine and Nathaniel from the New Zoological Society spoke to Local 5 Live with details on some of them including Brew at the Zoo, and GloWild.

For information including tickets, head to newzoo.org.

From Newzoo.org:

BREW AT THE ZOO

On Thursday, September 16 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Mad City Windows & Baths and the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park will host a fundraising event to support conservation at the NEW Zoo. This year’s Brew at the Zoo will feature over 50 different craft brews, seltzers, and non-alcoholic beverages for guests to sample at over 20 different drink stations throughout the Zoo.

Designated Driver tickets are $15 and Unlimited Tasting tickets sell for only $40. Both tickets include popcorn and pretzel samples. This is a limited-ticket event – so buy your tickets early! Tickets are available exclusively online starting on Wednesday, September 1st. [Link will be provided here once ticket sales begin.]

Every Unlimited Tasting ticket holder will receive a 6.5 ounce commemorative Brew at the Zoo beer glass. Samples this year of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be distributed at each of the tasting stations in single-use, disposable cups. The Dog House will also be on-site selling their famous fresh, fried cheese curds along with their full menu of burgers and more. The Dough Shoppe will also be here offering a selection of their delicious desserts. Brew at the Zoo attendees can also participate in a 50/50 raffle, bucket raffles, carousel races (with prizes!), giant yard games, and other special opportunities to support conservation. All raffles will be drawn at 7:00 p.m. and raffle players do not need to be present to win.

GLOWILD

On Saturday, September 18, see the NEW Zoo in a whole new light, at night, at the NEW Zoological Society’s first annual GloWild event!

Walkers, dancers, skippers, runners, and strollers are all welcome for this unique trek on the paths of the NEW Zoo, where guests will have a glimpse into animal nightlife illuminated by luminaries, adorned with glow sticks, and guided by a glow- in-the-dark path.

The wonder of GloWild is sure to create glowing smiles and bright memories for guests of all ages, as they enjoy the zoo at night for this after-hours family event. Each registration fee includes a GloWild t-shirt and glow sticks, plus the first 500 children will receive their own flashlight, compliments of American Transmission Company. Adult registration also includes one raffle ticket. Kids who attend the event can also leave their mark on a wildly colorful community art project.