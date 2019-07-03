Gluten Free Chicken Salad Wraps

(WFRV) – If you are planning on spreading out a blanket when you are getting ready for the fireworks, why not pack a picnic?
Cookbook author, Lindy Stein stopped by with a simple sandwich idea for your next outing.
You can find Lindy’s cookbook at The Neville Museum and on Amazon.
Be sure to stop by her Facebook page as well.
Delightful Chicken Salad Recipe
Ingredients:
1/2 CUP MAYO
1 TBSP HONEY
2 CUPS SHREDDED, COOKED CHICKEN
1 CUP RED GRAPES (HALVED)
1/2 CUP CHOPPED PECANS
1 TBSP CHOPPED ONIONS
SALT AND PEPPER TO TASTE
Directions:
In a bowl, combine mayo, honey and spices.
Add remaining ingredients.
Mix.
Serve on top of lettuce, wraps or bread of your choice.