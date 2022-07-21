(WFRV) – Today Gnome Games is all about Anime.
Head Gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with how to play some of the hottest games and the benefits in store for kids with “Great Grades” plus details on Kitsune Kon, an Anime Convention in Green Bay this weekend at the KI plus Gnome Games Kids Night at The Hill Raceway Saturday night and Luxemburg next Sunday with big wheel races and of course a photo op with Pikachu.
Gnome Games is located at:
2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay
1683 E. Mason Street, Green Bay
W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton
The Gnoshery is located at:
23 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay
Shop online at gnomegames.com.