(WFRV) – Today Gnome Games is all about Anime.

Head Gnome Pat Fuge visited Local 5 Live with how to play some of the hottest games and the benefits in store for kids with “Great Grades” plus details on Kitsune Kon, an Anime Convention in Green Bay this weekend at the KI plus Gnome Games Kids Night at The Hill Raceway Saturday night and Luxemburg next Sunday with big wheel races and of course a photo op with Pikachu.

Gnome Games is located at:

2160 Ridge Road, Green Bay

1683 E. Mason Street, Green Bay

W3169 Van Roy Road, Appleton

The Gnoshery is located at:

23 N. 3rd Avenue in Sturgeon Bay

Shop online at gnomegames.com.