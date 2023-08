(WFRV)- Back to school season is underway. With public schools starting in just over a month, what will your child wear?

Lucky Penny has you covered with great clothing options. Find everything your child needs for school clothes. From jogger pants to great dresses, they have it all at Lucky Penny.

You will find their store at 115 North Washington Street in De Pere.

For more information head to loveluckypenny.com.