(WFRV)- Relive Beatlemania as tribute band, American English, pays their dues to The Beatles.

In this segment, MACC fund supporter Greg Thompson discusses the event and what to expect from American English as you stroll down Abbey Road.

The 20th annual benefit concert for the MACC fund is on Friday, February 9th, at Waverly Beach in Menasha.

For tickets, head to Festival Foods around the Fox Valley or Waverly Beach.