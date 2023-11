(WFRV)- It is time to get crazy for Wisconsin at LoCo WisCo.

In this segment, Dena Mooney discusses the great items you can find at LoCo WisCo and how your four-legged friend can, too.

On Black Friday and Small Business Saturday enjoy 10% off storewide, raffles, and samples of Old Fashion Mix.

LoCo WisCo is located at 112 N Washington Street in Green Bay.

Connect with them online through their Facebook page.