(WFRV) – It may be a Monday night game, but you can still spend your Sunday getting pumped up at a local Pep Rally show.

“Go Green Bay” is an homage to the Titletown tailgate; there’ll be big band sounds, stadium anthems, and even some goofy comedy.

The show is Sunday, October 13th at 7:30 pm at the Ashwaubenon PAC. Tickets are $30. For more information or to purchase tickets ahead of time, head to their website.