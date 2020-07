(WFRV) – It’s easy to go green with your wardrobe thanks to Oshkosh company, Green 3 Apparel.

Jim Martin joined Local 5 Live discussing the collection.

Green 3 Apparel’s retail store is at 2325 State Road 44 in Oshkosh. Reach out at 920-235-1288 and shop online at green3apparel.com.