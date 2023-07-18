(WFRV)- Evergreen Miniature Golf is a fun 18-hole course with great scenery, wheelchair accessibility, and an eco-focused mindset.

Throughout the 18-hole course, you will have to get through challenging obstacles and challenges. There will be spinners on certain holes that will encourage you to do a task. These extra challenges add more fun and excitement to every game.

You will be surrounded by beautiful scenery that consists of pine trees, water features, and more.

Signs are seen throughout the course to educate golfers about how to lower their carbon footprint. The signs teach the reader about native plants, what is a rain garden, why should you compost, and more.

Evergreen Miniature Golf is located at 3865 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. They are open all week from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. except for Sundays, they close at 8 p.m.

For more information head to evergreenminiaturegolf.com.