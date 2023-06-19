(WFRV)- Nothing like golfing for a good cause. The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay has Christmas in July Golf Outing on Monday, July 31st at Mid Vallee Golf Course in De Pere.

This event is the second-biggest fundraiser for The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay. Hit a round by yourself, or get a few friends. It’s $200 per person.

Another fun event is Chalk Fest. Chalk Fest is a free event all about art. Chalk is a wonderful tool that reminds people of childhood. Bring back the memories and compete in the Chalk Fest competition. registration is still open.

Our final event, but certainly not the least, looks at cultures around Northeast Wisconsin. The International and Community Festival is made to bring people together. This event will have cultural dances, art, music, and so much more.

For more information head to gbkroccenter.org.