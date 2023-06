(WFRV)- SOAR is a company built on inclusion. Every part of their business is centered around helping those with “different abilities”.

Join SOAR, Monday, July 17 at Royal St. Patrick’s Golf Links in Wrightstown for their “Golf Fore Inclusion” event.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. There will be food for the golfers as they return.

For more information head to soarfoxcities.com.