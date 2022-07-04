(WFRV) – You might be hitting the links this holiday, but why not make your next round be ‘fore inclusion’.

Erin Schultz from Soar Fox Cities visited Local 5 Live with details on the Golf Fore Inclusion event and how you can join in on the fun that makes a big difference for those with differing abilities.

The Golf Fore Inclusion event is Monday, July 18. The shotgun start is 10 am at Royal St. Patrick’s Golf Links in Wrightstown. For more information, head to soarfoxcities.com.

Join us at beautiful Royal St. Patrick’s Golf Links on Monday, July 18, 2022 for a fun day of golf as we raise money for individuals with differing abilities!!

Golfer registration includes 18 holes with a cart, two drink tickets, a swag bag, lunch, and hors d’ oeuvres. You can register as a foursome, a group of three, a twosome, or a single golfer. (Twosomes will be paired with other twosomes and single golfers will be added to a team.)

Early Bird Discount through June 5th:

$500/foursome or $125/golfer

Registration June 6th and after:

$550/foursome or $138/golfer