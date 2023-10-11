(WFRV)- If you spent “Kenough” time shopping for a Halloween costume, you can put together a great Barbie look, or any other kind of costume at Goodwill.

In these segments, Gabrielle Lulloff from Goodwill NCW shows Jordan cool costume designs you can find at your local Goodwill.

As the Original Halloween Headquarters, Goodwill NCW hosts a Trick-or-Treating & Costume Showcase. On October 24th at 4 p.m., Trick-or-Treating begins at all Goodwill locations. Then, show off your costume during their Costume Showcase for a chance to win a Goodwill Gift Card.

For more information, head to goodwillncw.org.