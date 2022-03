(WFRV) – There’s a new partnership in our community that empowers at-risk youth for meaningful community employment.

David, the Training Program Manager for Goodwill NCW visited Local 5 Live along with Jenny from Rawhide with a look at the program.

If you’d like to partner with Goodwill NCW on training curriculum, connect with David at 920-968-6878. Online at goodwillncw.org/mypathway.