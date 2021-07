(WFRV) – You can find great deals and feel good knowing where the money is headed.

Training Program Manager from Goodwill, David Foertsch spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how their training goes far beyond skills training in retail stores and training centers and how teaming up with local community nonprofits serves individuals with barriers to employment.

Anyone interested in services can call 920-213-0547 or head to goodwillncw.org/skills-to-build.