(WFRV) – The mission of Goodwill is “elevating people by eliminating barriers to employment”.

For many, those barriers are digital skills so Goodwill has teamed up with Google to provide training.

David Foertsch is the Goodwill training program manager and he spoke with Local 5 Live about the program.

To learn more about the program, call 920-213-0547 or head to their website.