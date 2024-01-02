(WFRV)- A new culinary event gets underway today, featuring a passport of deals on food and drink.

In this segment, Reggie Desamour from Area 509 discusses the “Feast around the Fox Cities” event and the benefits it brings the Fox Cities.

Area 509 is located at 1025 North Badger Avenue in Appleton.

Get your “passport” on their website. Feast around the Fox Cities takes place now through January 31st.

For more information about the event, visit foxcities.org/feast-fox-cities/. For more information about Area 509 head to area509appleton.com.