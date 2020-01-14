Graced Boutique: Beautiful & simple home décor and gifts

 (WFRV) – We welcome Graced pop-up boutique to the neighborhood; they are in a brand new location on the Lakeshore.

Find them at 914C S. 8th Street in Manitowoc. Reach them by phone at 920-717-0350 or shop online at gracedhome.com and on Facebook.

