(WFRV) – They are one of the largest suppliers in the state of retired whiskey and bourbon barrels.

Brian and Chad are the creators behind Grainworks Old + New where they give new life to these barrels, giving endless options to home décor, gift options, even wedding signage for you to choose from.

From time to time there are open shopping events located at N2986 Jeske Road in Appleton. For the latest details on events or to place a custom order, follow Grainworks Old + New on Facebook.