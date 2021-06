(WFRV) – If you’ve ever wanted to meet Wayne Laravee or LeRoy Butler you can – and even meet Gina Della from Pella Windows & Doors at the same time!

Gina visited Local 5 Live along with Barry Schoening, GM of new construction with details on the grand opening of the Green Bay Experience Center and how you can enter a drawing for $500 to the Packers Pro Shop.

The grand opening is today from 3 – 6 pm at 500 Pilgrim Way. Browse through their products at pellawi.com.