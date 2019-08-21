Great back-to-school deals at Goodwill

(WFRV) – While back-to-school shopping is underway, parents are paying attention to prices and waiting for the best deals. One way parents and students can get the best deals now is by shopping secondhand.

Each week Goodwill will have a featured color tag of the week, which is 50% off the ticketed price. For a schedule of the color of the week sale, head to goodwillncw.org/color.

Goodwill also combines gently used designer clothes with low Goodwill prices at their Boutique locations, where you can find upscale merchandise like clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. There are three boutiques in Green Bay, Darboy, and Neenah.

To find a Goodwill nearest you, go to goodwillncw.org.