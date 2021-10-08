Great Fire of 1871 Remembrance event this weekend in Brussels

(WFRV) – It’s the 150th anniversary remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 this Friday – Sunday and Barb and Sandy stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event.

The Remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 is at the Belgian Heritage Center in Brussels, 1255 Co. Rd. K. For more, head to belgianheritagecenter.org.

GREAT FIRE 150TH REMEMBRANCE

STARTS: OCTOBER 8, 2021 AT 9:00 AM

ENDS: OCTOBER 10, 2021 AT 3:00 PM

This year marks 150 years since the Great Fire (Peshtigo Fire) on October 8, 1871, caused widespread death and destruction in the Belgian settlement. The remembrance will include a candlelight vigil on Friday night. Barb Englebert Chisholm will present her popular portrayal of a Belgian settler’s experience on Saturday and Sunday. BHC will premiere a new video about the impact of the fire on the Belgian settlements. Saturday, October 9 will also feature the BUG Fire Department, author Virginia Feld Johnson and a presentation by Captain David Siegel of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.