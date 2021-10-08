Great Fire of 1871 Remembrance event this weekend in Brussels

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s the 150th anniversary remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 this Friday – Sunday and Barb and Sandy stopped by Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event.

The Remembrance of the Great Fire of 1871 is at the Belgian Heritage Center in Brussels, 1255 Co. Rd. K. For more, head to belgianheritagecenter.org.

GREAT FIRE 150TH REMEMBRANCE

STARTS: OCTOBER 8, 2021 AT 9:00 AM

ENDS: OCTOBER 10, 2021 AT 3:00 PM

This year marks 150 years since the Great Fire (Peshtigo Fire) on October 8, 1871, caused widespread death and destruction in the Belgian settlement.  The remembrance will include a candlelight vigil on Friday night.  Barb Englebert Chisholm will present her popular portrayal of a Belgian settler’s experience on Saturday and Sunday. BHC will premiere a new video about the impact of the fire on the Belgian settlements.  Saturday, October 9 will also feature the BUG Fire Department, author Virginia Feld Johnson and a presentation by Captain David Siegel of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to the Game versus Bengals

Locker Room: Behind Enemy Lines

Locker Room: Recapping Sunday's win versus Steelers

Inside Skinny: How Aaron Rodgers changed local hometown business owners lives, donating more than $1 million

Xceptional Athlete: Denmark senior Donovan Short

HS Sports Xtra Highlights: Luxemburg-Casco, Denmark move atop NEC with statement wins