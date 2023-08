(WFRV)- Enjoy amazing meals with even better coffee.

Terra Verde offers amazing sandwiches, mac n’ cheese, and more. They have the meals for you for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

While eating that delicious meal you will need something to wash it down. Have a coffee with amazing flavors like Lighthouse, French Roast, Amore blend, and more.

Terra Verde Coffeehouse is located at 507 North Madison Street.

For more information head to terraverdecoffee.com.