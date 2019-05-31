(WFRV) –
GREEK CHICKEN SALAD
8 Servings
Ingredients:
1/3 cup olive oil
1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
1/4 cup light mayonnaise
Salt, to taste
Ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
1/2 tsp. sugar
1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar
1/2 lemon, juice of
4 cups shredded chicken (about 2 lbs. chicken breasts)
1 avocado, diced
1/2 medium red onion, diced
1/2 cup halved kalamata olives
14 oz. julienned sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and gently rinsed
1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
Mixed greens, for serving
Pita bread, for serving
Directions:
In a small bowl, whisk together first ten ingredients until well blended. Set aside.
In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over the top, then toss well to combine.
Serve immediately over mixed greens with a side of pita bread.
*Per Serving: Calories 350, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 400mg, Total Carbohydrate 8g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 30g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 6%