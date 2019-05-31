(WFRV) –

GREEK CHICKEN SALAD

8 Servings

Ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/2 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

Salt, to taste

Ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

1/2 tsp. sugar

1 Tbsp. white wine vinegar

1/2 lemon, juice of

4 cups shredded chicken (about 2 lbs. chicken breasts)

1 avocado, diced

1/2 medium red onion, diced

1/2 cup halved kalamata olives

14 oz. julienned sun dried tomatoes packed in oil, drained and gently rinsed

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted

Mixed greens, for serving

Pita bread, for serving

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together first ten ingredients until well blended. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Pour dressing over the top, then toss well to combine.

Serve immediately over mixed greens with a side of pita bread.

*Per Serving: Calories 350, Total Fat 23g (Saturated 3.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 400mg, Total Carbohydrate 8g (Dietary Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 2g, Includes 2g Added Sugars), Protein 30g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 6%, Iron 10%, Potassium 6%