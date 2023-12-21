(WFRV) – You can help your pet get back to basics, with a line of premium food and treats made in Green Bay.

Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of raw frozen and freeze-dried pet food and treats.

Carnivore Meat Company provides dogs and cats (and other carnivorous pets) the opportunity to lead long, vibrant, healthy lives.

In this segment, we learn about the benefits of the high protein diet, and how to properly transition your pet from their current menu.

The company is growing, selling to 7,000 retailers nationwide and in 14 international and online markets.

They are finishing a new 28-acre campus that will become Carnivore’s Global Headquarters and provide a showcase for the company’s flagship ultra-premium brand, Vital Essentials®. Production is expected to commence by the end of 2023.