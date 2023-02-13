(WFRV) – If you’re ready to rev your engines in the water, there’s a perfect event to start prepping.

Amy Shadian from PMI and Mitch from Ken’s Sports stopped by Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming Green Bay Boat Show where you can find deals on brand new 2023 models of boats, pontoons, and personal watercraft.

Details from reschcomplex.com:

FEBRUARY 17 – 19, 2023

GREEN BAY BOAT SHOW

The Green Bay Boat Show, presented by Ken’s Sports, brings together dealers and exhibitors from across the state to offer exclusive show pricing on 2023 boats!

Boats of all sizes and styles will be displayed and on sale. Personal watercraft will also be featured as well as docks and lifts! Seminars on the Team Winnebagoland Education Stage will feature local fishing experts, water safety, and more. Benjamin Brewer will be serving up some delicious coffee to sip while you browse all of the amazing exhibitors. New this year, show attendees will get to play for a chance to win a new boat from SkipperBuds!

Experience the extremely rare opportunity to sample the first batch of The Maelstrom from Unbound Spirits. A masterful blend of different bourbons which is then extra-aged in custom-made new American white oak charred casks and tamed by the unrelenting waves of Lake Michigan. Each sample ticket includes admission to the Boat Show, a sample of The Maelstrom, and the exclusive The Maelstrom Expeditionary Shot Glass.