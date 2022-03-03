(WFRV) – Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is bringing her popular comedy act to Green Bay.

She spoke with Local 5 Live this morning with a look at life with a newborn and how she’s getting ‘Back in Action’.

Eliza’s show is part of the Green Bay Comedy Crawl on March 26th at the Resch Center. For tickets, head to reschcomplex.com. For more on the comedy crawl, visit gbcomedycrawl.com.

Iliza is one of today’s leading comedians with a fan base who show their loyalty by creating their own Iliza inspired swag to wear to her shows. Her 5th Netflix stand up special UnVeiled premiered in November 2019 and delves into her journey of getting married. Her past specials include Confirmed Kills, Freezing Hot, and War Paint. Her previous Netflix special, 2018’s Elder Millennial, is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her “fan-u-mentary” which is currently streaming and gives fans an inside look into what goes into the making of one of her specials.

On the acting front, Iliza starred in two major films in 2020: Spenser Confidential opposite Mark Wahlberg & directed by Peter Berg, and Pieces of a Woman opposite Vanessa Kirby. The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show premiered on Netflix in early 2020. Her first book Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity (Hachette Book Group), is a subversively funny collection of essays and observations on a confident woman’s approach to friendship, singlehood, and relationships. Her new podcast AIA: Ask Iliza Anything offers up her unique perspective to listeners, answering their questions on virtually any topic.