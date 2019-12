(WFRV) – Things are heating up on the ice as the Green Bay Gamblers get set for some popular events next week.

The Green Bay Gamblers Mitten Toss Game is December 30, 2019 at 7:05 pm.

The Gamblers New Year’s Eve game starts at 6:05 pm with Miller Lite specials all night long. For more on this event, head to their Facebook event page.

The Green Bay Gamblers Hockey Rink is located at the Resch Center, 1901 S. Oneida Street in Green Bay.

For more on this season’s schedule, head to their website.