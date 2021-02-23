Green Bay Gamblers presents: Military Appreciate Night + Family Night this Saturday

(WFRV) – It’s a popular night for the Green Bay Gamblers because we all get to salute the military.

Terry Charles stopped by Local 5 Live with details on what you can expect and how you can get a special jersey.

9th Annual Military Appreciation Night is Saturday, February 27.  Players will wear military-inspired jerseys.  All active duty and retired military receive a complimentary ticket to the game. It is also a Festival Foods Family Night featuring $2 jumbo dogs, $2 soda, and discounted tickets for kids 14 and under. The start time is 7:05 PM. Jerseys worn by the players will be available for purchase through an online auction.

Follow Gamblers Hockey on Facebook for giveaways and specials. You can also keep up with the team at gamblershockey.com.

