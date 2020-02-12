Green Bay Gamblers’ Wiener dog races – Saturday, February 15 @ the Resch Center

(WFRV) – The popular Green Bay Gambler Wiener dog races are coming up.

The “Reschminster Oaks Wiener Dog Race” is Saturday, February 15 at the Resch Center. This year’s race features 30 wiener dogs. The race will take place during the 1st intermission.

Fans are encouraged to bring pet food and supplies to the game. All food and supplies collected are donated to the Happily Ever After Animal Sanctuary. Items can be dropped off in the Resch Center lobby prior to the start of the game at the Happily Ever After table. Those who donate are eligible to win a $100 gift certificate in the Gamblers Team Store.

Game time between the Gamblers and Dubuque Fighting Saints is 7:05 PM

For tickets and more information, head to gamblershockey.com.