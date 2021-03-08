Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience runs March 19 – 21 at the Resch Expo

(WFRV) – The long running Home & Garden Show is joining forces with The Home Expo to create a new event called the Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience, March 19-21, 2021 at the new Resch Expo.

Some of the team from Van Vreede’s and PMI visited with Local 5 Live to share details on what you can expect from the two shows are combining to create the Green Bay Home + Lifestyles Experience presented by Tundraland, the largest show of its kind in the new 125,000 square foot Resch Expo, scheduled to open next month.

Dates/Times are as follows:

March 19, 2 pm – 8 pm

March 20, 10 am – 7 pm

March 21, 10 am – 4 pm

For details, including parking, and to purchase tickets, head to reschcenter.com. You can save a dollar on advanced ticket purchases at ticketstaronline.com.