Green Bay Kroc Center: Family Fun Night and Movie Night running through the school year

(WFRV) – If you’re looking for some fun things to do with the family, the Green Bay Kroc Center has some great events coming up with some great deals for new members to sign up in the new year.

Family Fun Night and Family Movie Night are on alternating months during the school year. Each Family Fun Night has its own theme.

You can still take advantage of their New Year special that runs through January 31. There’s a $20 processing fee plus membership fee of only $20 for January and February. Ask about their corporate family discounts as well.

For more on Family Fun Night and the New Year special, head to gbkroccenter.org.