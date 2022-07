(WFRV) – The Kroc Center in Green Bay is calling all artists – or families who just want to have a fun day out.

Patti from the Kroc visited Local 5 Live today with details on this year’s Chalk Fest plus a look at their inaugural International Community Festival.

Chalk Fest is Saturday, August 13th and the International Community Festival is September 16.

Get details on both at gbkroccenter.org.