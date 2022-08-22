(WFRV) – Planning a family schedule can be an undertaking, but the Green Bay Kroc Center has options to guide people from summer to fall.

Steve with the Green Bay Kroc Center discussed what is new at the facility. Those that are home schooled can take advantage of Home School Day on August 25. There will be swimming, classes and more.

The International Community Festival is a great family event, and a Kid’s Triathlon is happening the day after.

Seniors can get moving at the Kroc with activities ranging from Pickleball to fitness classes. There is a Lenior LIfe Expo happening on October 5.

The Kroc center also has job openings and volunteer opportunities for those looking to get involved. Coaches and instructors are some of the positions available. More information can be found on the Kroc Center’s website.