(WFRV) – It’s an inaugural event that’s bringing art together in the community and tomorrow night you can start with two talented area musicians.

They visited Local 5 Live today with a preview of their music. Amelie Eiding and Jon Kresin make up the talented duo 7000 Apart who will be headlining the Green Bay Art Series tomorrow night at Backstage Meyer at 7:45 pm.

Amelie Ford will be opening up the night at 6:30 pm. Doors open at 6 pm, tickets are $9.50.

For more information and to purchase tickets CLICK HERE.

A grass roots effort to grow the arts through the creation of a living room for the arts.

Focus on support of original arts across multiple media, including performance, visual, and written, among others.

Build a coalition between existing cultural institutions that promotes original arts and provides opportunities for original artists

Integrate original art and culture as a part of the top line branding for the City of Green Bay.

Backstage Meyer is located at 101 S. Washington Street in Green Bay.