GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) –You’re invited to a free party celebrating 100 years of Packer football!

Learn all about their history with free cupcakes, prizes, and even free seeds from Lambeau Field.

The Packers 100th Birthday Celebration is this Sunday, August 11th at the Lambeau Field Atrium from 10 am – 5 pm.

For more information, head to packers.com.