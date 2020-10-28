Green Bay Packers’ Dexter Williams on Myasthenia Gravis docuseries ‘A Mystery to Me’

(WFRV) – It’s a rare, chronic auto-immune disease that can cause debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness.

Green Bay Packers Running Back, Dexter Williams has a close tie to this disease. Producer Dena spoke with him about a new docuseries showcasing Myasthenia Gravis or ‘MG’ in ‘A Mystery to Me’ and how the Green Bay Packers are adjusting with the pandemic.

‘A Mystery to Me’ will be available to stream on November 17. For more information head to mg-united.com.

All photos courtesy of packers.com.