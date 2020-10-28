Green Bay Packers’ Dexter Williams on Myasthenia Gravis docuseries ‘A Mystery to Me’

Local 5 Live

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – It’s a rare, chronic auto-immune disease that can cause debilitating and potentially life-threatening muscle weakness.

Green Bay Packers Running Back, Dexter Williams has a close tie to this disease. Producer Dena spoke with him about a new docuseries showcasing Myasthenia Gravis or ‘MG’ in ‘A Mystery to Me’ and how the Green Bay Packers are adjusting with the pandemic.

‘A Mystery to Me’ will be available to stream on November 17. For more information head to mg-united.com.

For all the latest on the Green Bay Packers, head to packers.com.

All photos courtesy of packers.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Xavier girls tennis Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Howards Grove's Damrow focused on big goals

High School Sports Xtra: West De Pere wins Game of the Week, volleyball and soccer sectionals set

Xtra Point High School Football: West De Pere gets first win, Kaukauna blasts D.C. Everest & more

Green Bay Nation 10/21: What happened to the Packers offense?

Green Bay Nation 10/21: GBN Gang Pick 'EM