(WFRV)- With the Packers having their first home game of the season, the Green Bay Packers Tailgaters Band makes their return. They play at all Packers home games throughout the season.

Sing and dance to all your favorite gameday tunes before kickoff on Sunday.

The Packers take on the New Orleans Saints at noon central time.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for Green Bay Packers Tailgaters Band.