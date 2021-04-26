Green Bay Pet Expo: Bigger and Better in the new Resch Expo

(WFRV) – Amy from PMI joined Local 5 Live with details on the Green Bay Pet Expo, happening this weekend in the new Resch Expo.

If you have pets or just love animals and great entertainment then don’t miss the 15th Annual Green Bay Pet Expo! The Resch Expo will be packed with exhibitors, rescue organizations, and animals of all kinds. Education, entertainment and shopping all under one roof. It’s the place to be for the whole family! Patrick’s Funny Farm Petting Zoo, Brown County K-9 Unit demonstrations and Lynn Schuster – Animal Spirit Talker are just some of the features! Pets are welcome – must sign a waiver and be on a leash. 

The Green Bay Pet Expo runs:

April 30, 3 pm – 8 pm
May 1, 10 am – 6 pm
May 2, 10 am – 4 pm

Friday ONLY: A family four pack is $20 and parking is FREE.

For tickets, head to reschcenter.com.

