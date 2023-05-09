(WFRV) – The popular Pet Expo returns to the Resch Expo May 12th – 14th. If you love animals of all kinds, this is the place to be. Plenty of vendors to make pet life even better, plus entertainment of all kinds, including a pet fashion show. There will also be several rescue organizations at the show, including Lucky 7 Dog Rescue. Today we got to meet one of their adoptable pups, Blossom.

You can bring your pet to the expo this weekend with a $2 donation to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department K9 unit. For all the details, head to www.reschcomplex.com.