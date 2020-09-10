Green Bay Restaurant week: Not By Bread Alone

(WFRV) – It’s a chance to support local favorites or try something new. Green Bay Restaurant Week starts today.

Jennifer from one participating restaurant, Not By Bread Alone with menu options along with specials during the week.

Green Bay Restaurant week starts today and runs through September 17 with special lunch and dinner menu pricing. For details, head to gbrestaurantweek.com.

Not By Bread Alone is at 940 Hansen Road in Green Bay, reach out to them at 920-429-9422, online at notbybread.com.

