(WFRV) – Start preparing your stomachs – Green Bay Restaurant Week is almost here.

Brenda from the Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau along with Chef Robert Phillips from Chefusion stopped by Local 5 Live with some samples and details on the week.

Green Bay Restaurant Week kicks off September 10 and runs through the 17th with special lunch and dinner menu pricing. For all the details, head to gbrestaurantweek.com.