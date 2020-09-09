Green Bay Restaurant Week: Thornberry Creek at Oneida

(WFRV) – We are counting down the days to the start of a popular culinary adventure in our area – Green Bay Restaurant Week.

Participant, Executive Chef from Thornberry Creek, Adam Marty stopped by Local 5 Live with a sampling of what you can expect.

Green Bay Restaurant Week runs September 10 – 17 with special lunch and dinner menu pricing. Start planning your week at gbrestaurantweek.com.

Thornberry Creek is located at 4470 North Pine Tree Road in Oneida. Check out their menu at golfthornberry.com.

