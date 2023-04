(WFRV) – The popular Catfish Concert is back at Greenville Lions Park on July 8, 2023.

This year features country artists Jon Pardi, Lauren Alaina, and Drew Green. And don’t forget all the fun on Friday night with a free performance from The Glam Band and the famous catfish races, plus more family fun and food.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at www.ticketstaronline.com. The event is the biggest yearly fundraiser for the Greenville Lions Club.