(WFRV) – It’s the ultimate date night. Dancing, dinner, music, and Lambeau Field.

The Civic Symphony of Green Bay visited Local 5 Live with details on the upcoming event, hosted by Local 5’s Michele McCormack, Gridiron Gala with the Symphony.

Details from gbcivic.org/events:

NOVEMBER – Gridiron Gala with the Symphony

DATE: November 19, 2022

TIME: 7:00 pm

LOCATION: Lambeau Field Atrium

Join the Civic Symphony of Green Bay for this special gala event in the Lambeau Field Atrium for an evening of dancing while the symphony plays all your favorite dance music. Waltz, swing, blues, polka, rumba, and tango the night away!

Before the concert, we’re also offering optional dance lessons by Green Bay Ballroom instructors, a stadium tour, and dinner in the balcony overlooking the atrium. Select one of our packages or add items a-la-carte to customize your experience.

Dinner is buffet style with lemon rosemary chicken, seared salmon, and carved New York Strip, along with garden salad, seasonal roasted vegetables, garlic whipped potatoes, and dessert. Cash bar available all evening.

Event Schedule:

2:00 p.m. – Waltz Lessons

3:00 p.m. – Tango Lessons

4:00 p.m. – Stadium Tour*

4:30 p.m. – Cash Bar Service Begins

5:00 p.m. – Dinner*

6:30 p.m. – Doors Open for Concert

7:00 p.m. – Concert

*limited space

TAKE YOUR SEAT

You have total control of your Lambeau Field experience, whether you join us for all the optional activities in the afternoon, dinner, or just the evening concert.

DRESS CODE

Don’t let the word “gala” scare you. You can dress as formally or informally as you like. Our concerts are always meant to be welcoming and inviting…whether you want to get dressed up and glide across the dance floor for every piece, or you just want to sit and enjoy the beautiful music from your seat. There are no rules or requirements, other than to have fun!

In-Person Ticket