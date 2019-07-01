GRILLED BACON WRAPPED JALAPENO POPPERS

Yield: 20 Servings

Ingredients:

20 wooden toothpicks

4 oz. Neufchatel cream cheese

1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 green onion, finely minced

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

10 whole jalapenos

20 strips of bacon

Ranch dressing for serving

Directions:

Soak toothpicks in water for 10 minutes to prevent burning.

Preheat grill to medium heat and oil the grates.

In a small bowl, mix together cream cheese, cheddar cheese, green onion and garlic powder until well combined.

Cut jalapenos in half lengthwise and remove the seeds and ribs.

Spread cheese mixture into each jalapeno half; do not overfill.

Wrap a slice of bacon around each jalapeno, ensuring cheese is covered. Secure with a toothpick.

Place jalapenos cut-side down and grill for 5-7 minutes. Flip jalapenos and cook for an additional 5-7 minutes or until bacon is cooked to desired crispiness.

Remove jalapenos from grill and enjoy with ranch dressing for dipping.

Per Serving: Calories 70, Total Fat 6g (Saturated 2.5g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 15mg, Sodium 120mg, Total Carbohydrate 1g (Dietary Fiber 0g, Total Sugars 0g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 3g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 2%, Iron 0%, Potassium 2%

Baking instruction: Bake at 400°F for 20-25 minutes or until bacon is browned and crispy.