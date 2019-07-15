GRILLED BURGUNDY PEPPER SPOON STEAK SALAD

6 Servings

Ingredients:

• 2 lemons, zest and juice of

• 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard

• Kosher salt, to taste

• Ground black pepper, to taste

• 2 Tbsp. honey

• 1/2 cup olive oil

• 1 lb. Burgundy Pepper Spoon Steak

• 10 oz. fresh baby spinach, large stems removed

• 1/2 pint grape tomatoes, halved

• 1 English cucumber, coined

• 1/2 red onion, sliced

• 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved

• 4 oz. crumbled feta cheese, plus additional for garnish

• Grilled naan, for serving

Directions:

In a small bowl, whisk together lemon zest and juice, apple cider vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper, honey, and oil. Place dressing in the fridge until ready to use.

Preheat the grill to medium-high. Place the steaks on the grill and cook until desired doneness. Transfer steaks to a plate and let rest for 5 minutes. Cut steak crosswise into thin slices. Set aside.

In a large bowl, combine the baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese. Toss the salad with dressing to coat. Add the steak slices on top of the salad. Top with additional feta cheese, if desired. Serve with grilled naan.

Per Serving: Calories 400, Total Fat 30g (Saturated 8g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 65mg, Sodium 750mg, Total Carbohydrate 14g (Dietary Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 8g, Includes 6g Added Sugars), Protein 19g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 15%, Iron 15%, Potassium 6%