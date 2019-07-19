(WFRV) – GRILLED PEACH BOURBON COCKTAIL

Yield: 2 servings

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup granulated sugar

• 1/4 cup water

• 1/8 cup loosely packed thyme sprigs, plus additional for garnish (just regular simple syrup?)

• Cooking spray

• 2 ripe peaches, halved, pits removed, plus additional peach slices for garnish

• 4 oz. bourbon

• Ice

• Club soda

Directions:

To make thyme simple syrup, place sugar, water and thyme sprigs in a small saucepan and bring mixture to a boil over medium high heat. Stir constantly until sugar dissolves. Remove from heat, cool to room temperature and discard thyme sprigs.

Preheat grill to medium. Spray cooking spray on the cut side of peach halves and place cut side down on grill. Grill until grill marks appear and peaches soften slightly, about 8 minutes.

Remove peaches from grill and place into a small bowl. Add simple syrup and muddle.

Pour mixture into a cocktail shaker and add bourbon. Shake together and strain into cocktail glass with ice. Top with club soda and garnish with thyme and peach slices.