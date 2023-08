(WFRV)- There is a new place to pamper yourself in Ashwaubenon.

Group Beauty Co. will help you feel beautiful inside and out.

They have a wide array of services like eyelash extensions, manicures, pedicures, eyebrow wax, and more.

You will find Group Beauty Co. at 912 Hansen Road in Aswuabenon.

For more information head to groupbeautyco.com.